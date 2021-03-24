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MK Ultra, Hollywood & Media Brainwashing, Evil Pedophilia System, The Cover Ups & Their Cruelty Against Children
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3300 views • March 24, 2021
This video is basically like a documentary about the evil "elite" pedophiles and how they control people and that they do very evil and cruel things to children mostly but also to adults. How that mind control like MK Ultra, influence, blackmail, enticement and threats are used to control people and that they empower or destroy people. These evil elites have been working in the shadows for many decades and how they use symbols to communicate. Now they have become more brazen with their evil displays and corrupt rules for the world to destroy freedom and to destroy lives. Please share this video with everyone.
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