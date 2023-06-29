Pam Long, "Bat Lab" In Colorado, Black Box Drugs & Codex Alimentarius

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Tammy talks with writer Pam Long about the “Bat Lab” in Colorado, Black Box drug warnings and Codex Alimentarius..

Please Like, Love, Share, Repost & Re Upload On All Audio, Video And Social Platforms. Thank You!

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ – https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/contact-tammy/ – ❤️

.

#PamLong, #BatLab #Colorado #BlackBox #drug #CodexAlimentarius. Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio

.

Pam Long, Bat Lab, Colorado, Black Box, Drugs, Codex Alimentarius, Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Holistic Nutrition Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast Naturally Inspired Radio