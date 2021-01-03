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#Q 4/23/18 PEDO-TECH-ELITE They Are ALL Hostis Humani Generis! #HRCSNUFF
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132 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/23/18Mike Pompeo met with the CIA in Nepal. Peter Dalglish, UN/WHO, founder of Street Kids, International, posted the HRC snuff film on the dark web. The pedoelites are the technoelites are the bankerelites are the military intelligence transhumanist elites. They are funded by tax-payers world wide plus global pedo/child/human/porn/guns/drugs trafficking. The point: feed the Cabal with louche and fund the transhumanist AI takeover to achieve entropy on planet Earth.
I will post a blog with links for the video within a few hours of posting this video.
Thanks so much to everyone of the freedom lovers who supports You Are Free TV! We ARE the ONES we have been waiting for! No more waiting! Now is the time to ACT on whatever level you feel called to serve humanity. There is NO other time than NOW!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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With Crypto:
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Thanks so much to every single one of the supporters who offer excellent comments, positivity, prayers and donations! WE ARE FREE!
4/23/18Mike Pompeo met with the CIA in Nepal. Peter Dalglish, UN/WHO, founder of Street Kids, International, posted the HRC snuff film on the dark web. The pedoelites are the technoelites are the bankerelites are the military intelligence transhumanist elites. They are funded by tax-payers world wide plus global pedo/child/human/porn/guns/drugs trafficking. The point: feed the Cabal with louche and fund the transhumanist AI takeover to achieve entropy on planet Earth.
I will post a blog with links for the video within a few hours of posting this video.
Thanks so much to everyone of the freedom lovers who supports You Are Free TV! We ARE the ONES we have been waiting for! No more waiting! Now is the time to ACT on whatever level you feel called to serve humanity. There is NO other time than NOW!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Thanks so much to every single one of the supporters who offer excellent comments, positivity, prayers and donations! WE ARE FREE!
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