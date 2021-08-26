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FDA "The Vaccine… May Not Always Prevent Infections Symptoms of Transmission of Virus from Person to Person"
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20 views • August 26, 2021
FDA Quote "The Vaccine… May Not Always Prevent Infections Symptoms of Transmission of Virus from Person to Person"
August 23 2021 by Dr. Peter Marks
ORIGINAL VIDEO 7:58min
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHAGnDz9F_w
Watch this Film
LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!
https://www.brighteon.com/3bdb961a-392e-4cbe-acac-6b620d4f9d8f
August 23 2021 by Dr. Peter Marks
ORIGINAL VIDEO 7:58min
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHAGnDz9F_w
Watch this Film
LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!
https://www.brighteon.com/3bdb961a-392e-4cbe-acac-6b620d4f9d8f
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