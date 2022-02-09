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Freedom Convoy - How Low can They go
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20 views • February 09, 2022
The corrupt Canadian government in Ottawa along with the help from their government paid medias are threatening the drivers who brought their children and family with them. They are trying to force them out of Ottawa by threatening to take their children.
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