Kevin Annett - A Commentary on the Exposure of State Terrorism in Canada - July 9, 2016

"Today, for the first time, a Canadian government insider has confirmed that a secret program has operated since the spring of 1998 to silence or eliminate witnesses to Indian residential school crimes, and to stop any real inquiry into those crimes.This latest whistle blower has confirmed what some of us have known from experience for many years.When I read the report of this exposure, my first thought was not of criminals in high office but of Vancouver friends who are long since dead: men and women who were targeted and killed by the covert black ops program of April 3, 1998. I see the worn and hopeful faces of Bingo Dawson, Ricky Lavallee, Billy Combes and Harry Wilson – poor and homeless aboriginal survivors of the residential schools genocide who were all targeted and killed by a program approved by Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chretien and his cabinet.The disclosure by one brave, honest civil servant of a confidential memo describing a plan for state terrorism is more than a smoking gun – it is an enormous smoking cannon. For it explains why and how the past eighteen years of death and cover up has gone on across Canada – how every independent effort to uncover the mass murder of native children has been crushed or co-opted – how eyewitnesses to that mass murder have been silenced – and how an entire nation called Canada has become complicit in an ongoing genocide and its concealment.I am one of the few witnesses and actors in these events who is still alive and vocal, and so I have an obligation to confirm to the world what this latest whistle blower has revealed. I want to outline how and why this official order to kill from the Canadian government came about and was enacted – and the deadly consequences it is still having on all of us, but especially on targeted aboriginal families."