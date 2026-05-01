News And Views Friday

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Iran: A Case Study in Where Disarmament Leads


Iran’s streets are erupting in chaos once again, with brave protesters—mostly women and youth—clashing against the regime’s iron-fisted morality police over mandatory hijab laws and suffocating oppression.


But here’s the brutal truth underscoring this unrest: the Islamic Republic’s post-1979 revolution disarmament campaign stripped ordinary Iranians of any means to defend themselves.

In the 1980s, the regime confiscated firearms from civilians under the guise of revolutionary security, leaving the population utterly reliant on a corrupt state apparatus that now turns those same guns on its own people.


Fast-forward to today, and videos of Mahsa Amini’s death in custody have ignited nationwide fury, yet protesters hurl rocks and Molotovs because rifles, shotguns, and handguns are the exclusive toys of the Basij militias and IRGC thugs. This isn’t hyperbole; Iran’s strict gun laws, codified in the 1991 Firearms Law, mandate draconian licensing that’s virtually impossible for non-elites, resulting in one of the world’s lowest civilian firearm ownership rates—around 7 guns per 100 people, per Small Arms Survey data, compared to America’s 120+.


https://pew.report/sources/bearing-arms/iran-a-case-study-in-where-disarmament-leads/



Rep. Ilhan Omar’s net worth skyrockets to as much as $30 million – months after denying she was a millionaire


Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) reported a net worth of up to $30 million in her latest financial disclosure — a document filed just months after the congresswoman dismissed claims she was a millionaire as “ridiculous” and “categorically false.”


The disclosure, filed in May, shows the far-left “Squad” lawmaker and her husband, Tim Mynett, experienced a roughly 3,500% increase in net worth last year, compared to 2023.


https://nypost.com/2025/09/01/us-news/rep-ilhan-omars-net-worth-skyrockets-to-as-much-as-30-million-months-after-denying-she-was-a-millionaire/



Turns out Mar-a-Lago wasn’t overvalued, Tish


Forbes just estimated the value of Mar-a-Lago at about $560 million, again exposing the fakery in New York state Attorney General Tish James’ 2023 civil fraud persecution of President Trump.


James argued that Trump had wildly inflated the value of the resort and other properties to get better loan terms from Deutsche Bank.


Democratic hack Judge Arthur Engoron agreed, calling Trump’s half-billion-dollar estimate for the Palm Beach palace “an overvaluation of at least 2,300%, compared to the assessor’s appraisal.”


https://nypost.com/2026/03/18/opinion/turns-out-mar-a-lago-wasnt-overvalued-tish/



Dead-naming


https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20240301/16676922/Reinstates-Policy-Against-Misgendering-amp-Deadnaming.htm

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
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