Rep Luna Says NBC Has Secret Video of Oswald Near JFK During Assassination
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
221 views • 1 month ago

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna went on Fox News with Jesse Watters to make a bombshell claim. She says NBC News has a video that puts Lee Harvey Oswald near President John F Kennedy around the time of the assassination.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


fox news, jesse watters, jfk assassination, john f kennedy, lee harvey oswald, anna paulina luna, the jd rucker show
