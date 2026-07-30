THE BOOK OF TOBIT, Pt 2., 20260729

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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Tobit, is from the tribe of Naphtali in Nineveh of Assyrian, who was determined to live in truth and righteousness throughout the days of his life. However, he encountered countless opposition and threats to his life for his zeal to serve the LORD.
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