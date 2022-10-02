Planet x insider Mike from around the 🌎 / Warning to south states / cancer spikes Big Issues / Planetx / READ👇

Brandon cory NagleyOct 1, 2022 Planet x-Biblical wormwood system Insider ( Mike from around the world interview with pastor Paul Begley from 9-29-22) A MAJOR Warning to the Gulf of Mexico+ south states (Possible new large hurricane could come towards Texas and surrounding regions-Gulf of Mexico water is HOT from planet x systrm effects meaning EXPECT BIGGER STORMS!!!) /Skin cancer+cancer spikes GLOBALLY from mass amounts of radiation hitting earth getting ALL humans+animals sick/The WORLD is in TROUBLE (THIS IS ONLY THE START BEFORE RAPTURE OF CHRISTIANS+BIBLICAL JUDGEMENT COMING OF 7 YEARS-IS YESHUA JESUS YOUR LORD?) WORLDWAR 3 BEING SET UP-EVEN MORESO AFTER RUSSIAN-EUROPEAN PIPELINE NORDSTREAM 2 GETS ATTACKED-BE PREPARED FOR GOD BECAUSE TIME'S SHORT/NEW PLANET X SYSTEM EVIDENCE BY ME+OTHERS/HURRICANE IAN LEFT THE WESTERN SIDE OF FLORIDA UNDER WATER-WILL ONLY GET EXTREMELY WORSE GLOBALLY/READ BELOW. Today is now 10/1/22... I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In this video the Audio you'll be hearing is from insider mike from around the world from his newest interview with pastor Paul Begley on 9/29/22... You'll hear some big things coming and occurring now. Mike also gave warning for Texas and areas close to Texas for a very high possible ( possible ) large hurricane that can come in that direction... Mike also speaks on certain government things and things to come and that are already happening due to planet x system effects on the earth and why cancers especially skin cancer. Not including something mike didn't mention is heart attacks and strokes are on the rise globally though data is hidden... And Mike and Paul get into a biblical talk and Mike speaks on many things like the planet x system asteroid debri inbound and more. You'll see pictures of planet x system bodies passing over Europe I caught within the last few days on European skycameras. Also you'll see another large planet x systrm object I just spotted passing our sun on stereo ahead cor 2 NASA imagery camera that looks at the sun and around the sun. You'll see clip of 2 suns credited to another man his link will be below... Also one of the few large comet-asteroid like objects that are here with the planet x system travel on their own terms around the sun+earth... You'll see how bad hurricane Ian was in Florida as it caused such bad storm surges that the city in around Ft Meyers and surrounding areas on the golf of Mexico side all got flooded with water up to their roof tops. Insider mike said 100s plus died and they're still finding bodies. Though mainstream as ususal are hiding true data. Plus much more.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





rw1234rwrw1234rw/ planet x systrm body or bodies passed over Superstition mountain in Arizona causing the crazy looking glowing blood red clouds you'll see just as red skies and waters GLOBALLY see turning red again from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun nemesis the destroyer ( planet x) biblical wormwood or the fiery red dragon or planet 9 as ( nasa calls it) as planet x has many names from all different cultures the last times it past. Though we know this is the final passing soon...

John Cruz/ 2 suns in the sky

rw1234rwrw1234rw/ red planet x system skies over superstition mountain Arizona usa





