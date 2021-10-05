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Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination.[05.10.2021]
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30 views • October 05, 2021
Note: The Satanist Sick Agenda Exposed again.. #ExposePfizer
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Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
633,976 views Oct 5, 2021
Project Veritas
1.24M subscribers
https://youtu.be/On5RYFbcxWY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Mission Statement
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
633,976 views Oct 5, 2021
Project Veritas
1.24M subscribers
https://youtu.be/On5RYFbcxWY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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