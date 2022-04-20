© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Recorded Group Chat Session [4.20.22]
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • April 20, 2022
First Recorded Group Chat Session [4.20.22]
Be Gentle! Or Not, won't hurt our feelings (◔◡◔)✌
https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere
Jack: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/smoke_mirrors/ https://www.roxytube.com/@SmokeandMirrors
Cracker: https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0
Belladanka: https://t.me/belladanka
Shane: https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
The families we mentioned:
Matteiano,
Flaminio,
Vaticano,
Dogali,
Solare,
Lateranense,
Minervio,
Macuteo,
Sallustiano,
Quirinale,
Agonalis,
Pinciano
and Esquiline.
Palavacini
Obertenghi
Crackers notes from stream
How Many Guns in America?
There are estimated to be over 400 million guns in the United States between police, the military, and American civilians. Over 393 Million (Over 98%) of those guns are in civilian hands, the equivalent of 120 firearms per 100 citizens. The average gun owning American has 5 firearms, while nearly 22% of gun owners only have a single firearm.
The United States is unique among the community of nations in many ways. America’s cultural and historic views, as well as its laws surrounding gun ownership, are surprising to many. By way of comparison, the nation that is second place on that list is the tiny British territory of the Falkland Islands with 62 firearms per 100 citizens.
Rockefeller and "wife" https://www.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/03311/happy3_3311709b.jpg
Bill Gates and "wife" https://www.trbimg.com/img-5a83374d/turbine/ct-biz-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-poverty-20180213
Henry Kissinger and "wife" https://c8.alamy.com/comp/D0A6G9/henry-kissinger-with-wife-nancy-kissinger-at-margaret-thatcher-aboard-D0A6G9.jpg
Anthony Fauci and "wife." https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QCBJ8Xav0xY/maxresdefault.jpg
The shit we see publicly are just paid fronts, actors and high paid managers. There are two sets of controlling families. The real hidden hand. They control everything in the commercial trade system, all governments, all religions and all "secret societies." These are the real "illuminati."
Children of Moab. Associated with Black. Saturn. tower of Jachin and the tefillin cube. The female energy. The fountain and waters of birth.
***Borgia/Borja (Crown of Aragon), Breakespear, Somaglia, Orsini, Conti, Chigi, Colonna, Farnese, Medici, Gaetani, Pamphili, Este and Aldobrandini.***
Children of Ammon. Associated with white, the sun, Tower of Boaz and the heliocentric sun worship. The male energy. The obelisk.
***Matteiano, Flaminio, Vaticano, Dogali, Solare, Lateranense, Minervio, Macuteo, Sallustiano, Quirinale, Agonalis, Pinciano and Esquiline.***
WITCH/CRAFT
WITCH = JEW.
CRAFT = MASONS.
BILDERBERG.
BILDER/BUILDER Architects. Masons.
BERG. Common Jew tag on the last name and this means DEVIL. DE (of) VILLE (the city) or the CHILDREN of the DE-VILLE. Of the City. A VILLE is also a BERG or a BURG. A CITY. An authoritarian construct that requires arbitrary law and moral relativism to function by rule.
JEW = COMMUNISM.
MASONRY = FASCISM.
JEW are the BLACK SQUARES on the freemason CHECKERBOARD where they play this GAME since JEWS are the worshipers of the TEFILLIN CUBE where they get the name TEFILLIN-VISION or "TELE-vision." AKA as TEL-AVIV-ZION.
The MASONS are the WHITE SQUARES on the CHECKERBOARD. They are the HELIO-centrist. The sun worshiping cult who created this spinning shitball in a space vacuum fairy tale. Just like the swastika is another sun worshiper symbol.
The JEWS write the SCRIPTS and BROADLY CAST their spells on their TEFILLIN-VISIONS to deceive the world....
while the MASONS are the ones who BUILD the stage.
They COMBINE into the NWO religion. The worship of GOD-vernment itself. The WORSHIP of EARTHLY RULE.
Be Gentle! Or Not, won't hurt our feelings (◔◡◔)✌
https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere
Jack: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/smoke_mirrors/ https://www.roxytube.com/@SmokeandMirrors
Cracker: https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0
Belladanka: https://t.me/belladanka
Shane: https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
The families we mentioned:
Matteiano,
Flaminio,
Vaticano,
Dogali,
Solare,
Lateranense,
Minervio,
Macuteo,
Sallustiano,
Quirinale,
Agonalis,
Pinciano
and Esquiline.
Palavacini
Obertenghi
Crackers notes from stream
How Many Guns in America?
There are estimated to be over 400 million guns in the United States between police, the military, and American civilians. Over 393 Million (Over 98%) of those guns are in civilian hands, the equivalent of 120 firearms per 100 citizens. The average gun owning American has 5 firearms, while nearly 22% of gun owners only have a single firearm.
The United States is unique among the community of nations in many ways. America’s cultural and historic views, as well as its laws surrounding gun ownership, are surprising to many. By way of comparison, the nation that is second place on that list is the tiny British territory of the Falkland Islands with 62 firearms per 100 citizens.
Rockefeller and "wife" https://www.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/03311/happy3_3311709b.jpg
Bill Gates and "wife" https://www.trbimg.com/img-5a83374d/turbine/ct-biz-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-poverty-20180213
Henry Kissinger and "wife" https://c8.alamy.com/comp/D0A6G9/henry-kissinger-with-wife-nancy-kissinger-at-margaret-thatcher-aboard-D0A6G9.jpg
Anthony Fauci and "wife." https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QCBJ8Xav0xY/maxresdefault.jpg
The shit we see publicly are just paid fronts, actors and high paid managers. There are two sets of controlling families. The real hidden hand. They control everything in the commercial trade system, all governments, all religions and all "secret societies." These are the real "illuminati."
Children of Moab. Associated with Black. Saturn. tower of Jachin and the tefillin cube. The female energy. The fountain and waters of birth.
***Borgia/Borja (Crown of Aragon), Breakespear, Somaglia, Orsini, Conti, Chigi, Colonna, Farnese, Medici, Gaetani, Pamphili, Este and Aldobrandini.***
Children of Ammon. Associated with white, the sun, Tower of Boaz and the heliocentric sun worship. The male energy. The obelisk.
***Matteiano, Flaminio, Vaticano, Dogali, Solare, Lateranense, Minervio, Macuteo, Sallustiano, Quirinale, Agonalis, Pinciano and Esquiline.***
WITCH/CRAFT
WITCH = JEW.
CRAFT = MASONS.
BILDERBERG.
BILDER/BUILDER Architects. Masons.
BERG. Common Jew tag on the last name and this means DEVIL. DE (of) VILLE (the city) or the CHILDREN of the DE-VILLE. Of the City. A VILLE is also a BERG or a BURG. A CITY. An authoritarian construct that requires arbitrary law and moral relativism to function by rule.
JEW = COMMUNISM.
MASONRY = FASCISM.
JEW are the BLACK SQUARES on the freemason CHECKERBOARD where they play this GAME since JEWS are the worshipers of the TEFILLIN CUBE where they get the name TEFILLIN-VISION or "TELE-vision." AKA as TEL-AVIV-ZION.
The MASONS are the WHITE SQUARES on the CHECKERBOARD. They are the HELIO-centrist. The sun worshiping cult who created this spinning shitball in a space vacuum fairy tale. Just like the swastika is another sun worshiper symbol.
The JEWS write the SCRIPTS and BROADLY CAST their spells on their TEFILLIN-VISIONS to deceive the world....
while the MASONS are the ones who BUILD the stage.
They COMBINE into the NWO religion. The worship of GOD-vernment itself. The WORSHIP of EARTHLY RULE.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.