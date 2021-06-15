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The Kevin J Johnston Show With Michael Arana
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41 views • June 15, 2021
Michael called Ed and asked if he could come on the show to give his opinion about what's going on with Kevin J Johnston. Michael Arana has his own YouTube channel Arana Nation and he's been doing this for probably just as long as Kevin has been and is full of knowledge. We already know you probably know who he is, but the ones that are just new to this place; you've got to check this guy out!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time
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