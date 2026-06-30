I Wanted Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As a young stay-at-home mom, I created ways to add to the family income:
I painted rooms for people
I I worked at the church
I worked during tax season doing taxes
I babysat
I painted signs and t-shirts
I created a vending route with sodas, snacks, and gumball machines.
Don't give your life away for a wage while someone else raises your kids.
With an Online business, there's a better way.