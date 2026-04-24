Down Yonder Too - Ketch Secor Shares Thoughts on A Skillet Licker Centennial

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www.RandallFranks.com/A-Zippedy-Doodle-Day/
Join the Down Yonder Too 5000 Download Challenge with Artist/Producer Randall Franks with guest Grand Ole Opry Star Ketch Secor who shares thoughts about being part of this special recording - A Skillet Lickers Centennial with Phil and Russ Tanner, Doodle and the Golden River Grass, Dom Flemons, Randall Franks, Jim Lauderdale, and Paul Puckett.
For more information: www.RandallFranks.com/A-Zippedy-Doodle-Day-Down-Yonder-Too/
Radio Available from AirPlay Direct: https://app.airplaydirect.com/music/RandallFranksAZippedyDoodleDay/
#downyondertoo #azippedydoodleday #America250 #doodleandthegoldenrivergrass #skilletlickers100