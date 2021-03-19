The Great Reset Summit - Episode 1 - Marc Morano & Dr. Carrie Madej

The Great Reset Summit!



Premiere Episode!



Dr. Carrie Madej - Dr. Carrie Madej, an Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA who's been in the profession for over 19 years after she graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001, claimed she's been studying about the subject of genetic engineering and transhumanism for quite enough years already that's why she's confident enough to talk about it.



Marc Morano - Marc Morano is the executive editor and chief correspondent for ClimateDepot.com, a global warming and eco-news site founded in 2009.



He served for three years as a senior adviser, speechwriter, and climate researcher for Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., and managed the award-winning communication operations of the GOP side of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.



Morano joined the committee as the majority communications director in June 2006 after a decade and a half as a journalist, documentary maker, radio talk-show host, and national television correspondent.



He was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has attended and reported on numerous international eco-conferences and the 2002 U.N.-sponsored Earth Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Morano served as the television reporter/producer for the nationally syndicated “Rush Limbaugh, the Television Show,” during the show’s four-year run (1992-1996).



Morano was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in McLean, Va. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at George Mason University.