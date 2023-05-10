Flood The Zone

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

There Needs To Be A Massive House Cleaning

* Commies love crime and corruption as long as it benefits their ideological agenda.

* Two things need to happen: fire everyone; and cut the bullsh!t.

* Maybe when Dems feel what political retribution looks like using the law, then they’ll stop using the law for political retribution.

* There is no moral high ground or high road to hell.

* Get out of blue states if you can — and stay out.

* The swamp is real.

* Do not accept anything less than mass firings at the federal level.

The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 10 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2n1qdg-the-media-revolution-is-happening-ep.-2008-05102023.html

