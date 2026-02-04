© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Have as Much Fun Replying to Elon X Posts...
As I Do Creating Unique Posts of My Own.
I Reply to Many Posts on Truth Social Also...
People Seem to Like My Reply's as Has Been Shown.
I Have Five Social Sites That I Post On Now...
One I Had Seems to Have Faded Away.
There Was a Social Site Called Yearbook That Failed...
It Was Still My Very Favorite Till This Very Day.
I Once Created a Social Site Very Much Like Facebook...
Though I Couldn't Afford to Keep It Going.
Unless You are a Millionaire with Money to Burn...
And I Live More Hand to Mouth but Luckily I am Not Owing.