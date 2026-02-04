I Have as Much Fun Replying to Elon X Posts...

As I Do Creating Unique Posts of My Own.

I Reply to Many Posts on Truth Social Also...

People Seem to Like My Reply's as Has Been Shown.





I Have Five Social Sites That I Post On Now...

One I Had Seems to Have Faded Away.

There Was a Social Site Called Yearbook That Failed...

It Was Still My Very Favorite Till This Very Day.





I Once Created a Social Site Very Much Like Facebook...

Though I Couldn't Afford to Keep It Going.

Unless You are a Millionaire with Money to Burn...

And I Live More Hand to Mouth but Luckily I am Not Owing.