Sandy Hook Video #9 "Wolfgang Halbig – Two Cops Discuss Sandy Hook"

This video was uploaded to Youtube on 10-3-2018 by I think, Luna See. In the interview Wolfgang discusses how he got involved in the Sandy Hook investigation. "Today I speak with Wolfgang Halbig, National School Safety Expert, Former FL State Trooper, Teacher, Asst Principle, Principle, and Dean. He has helped schools improve their safety protocols, including the responses to active shooter, mass casualty incidents. He has testified in both Federal and State Courts as an Expert. Wolfgang was asked by representatives from several school districts to look into the Sandy Hook shooting with a critical eye. What he found has changed the course of his life. He currently faces his second lawsuit for asking questions about Sandy Hook. The first lawsuit was dropped by Lenny Pozner the day before he was ordered to give a video deposition. The very next day, another lawsuit was filed against Alex Jones, naming Wolfgang Halbig as a co-defendant".