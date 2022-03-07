The Year of the Jab

Creditshttps://t.me/chiefnerdhttps://t.me/DowdEdwardThis free-of-charge parody video does not infringe upon copyrightsCampbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc., 510 US 569 - Supreme Court 1994"Parody needs to mimic an original to make its point, and so has some claim to use the creation of its victim's (or collective victims') imagination."Copyright Law of the United States, Section 107"Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include—(1) the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;(2) the nature of the copyrighted work;(3) the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole; and(4) the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.