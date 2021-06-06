Welcome to SOUL Fellowship - SOUL Revealing

It is all about SOUL. The ABSOLUTE. "Your" potency, essence, SOUL, ABSOLUTE.

SOUL is alchemy. SOUL alchemises. SOUL ( is ) an Alchemist, therefore; so are "you" as SOUL.



Alchemise the programs in your reality and you no longer are controlled by the Matrix / Lucifer / materialism / THE MIND / LOGIC.



The MIND created the issues. Issues can not be solved by that which created them.



THE MIND offers SOLutions - more problems.SOL is a god program.



SOUL is SOULution! SOUL alchemises everything THE MIND CREATED. The material world / illusion / matrix.



We got polluted by going into KNOWLEDGE / THE MIND / programs.

Alchemy is a PURIFICATION of the “programs” so we are whole / SOUL

no longer missing a "shard".



Alchemy uncontaminates our reality.



SOUL manifest! COSMIC CONSCIOUSNESS has no mind, thoughts, emotionalism. ONLY THE MOMENT. SOUL reveals (in) THE MOMENT --- known as manifesting.



SOUL KNOWS! Knowing is not knowledge. When you KNOW, "you" KNOW (as) SOUL. Zero logic.