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“Justin Trudeau Is A Narcissist”
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85 views • May 25, 2022
Jordan Peterson Reacts To Justin Trudeau
Dr. Peterson reacts to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's remarks on swastikas and confederate flags during the trucker protests, dubbing him a narcissist better fit for Broadway than Parliament Hill.
Dr. Peterson reacts to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's remarks on swastikas and confederate flags during the trucker protests, dubbing him a narcissist better fit for Broadway than Parliament Hill.
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