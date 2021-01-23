© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Masih Prophecy to America - Part 2 - 01/27/2021
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • January 23, 2021
Pastor Masih has been part of the Prophecy Club family for many years. In Part 2 today, as Pastor Stan's guest, he shares what the Lord has given him about the Future for America.
We can't wait for you to join us March 27 - March 30, 2021 for our Sevenfold Miracle Crusade. Register here:
https://www.sevenfoldmiraclecrusades.com/
To stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Richardson, Dallas TX, please reserve your hotel booking here:
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/DFWND/G-PC21
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
We can't wait for you to join us March 27 - March 30, 2021 for our Sevenfold Miracle Crusade. Register here:
https://www.sevenfoldmiraclecrusades.com/
To stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Richardson, Dallas TX, please reserve your hotel booking here:
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/DFWND/G-PC21
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.