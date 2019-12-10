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How to Nebulize Colloidal Silver Into the Lungs
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591 views • December 10, 2019
Inhaling colloidal silver into the lungs through a device called a nebulizer has become a popular way of treating upper respiratory infections through natural means, and of getting colloidal silver into the body without having to go through the digestive tract. In this video, natural health journalist Steve Barwick, author of The Ultimate Colloidal Silver Manual (547-pages, www.UltimateColloidalSilverManual.com) demonstrates how to nebulize colloidal silver. WARNING: Preliminary studies conducted on animals demonstrate that nebulizing colloidal silver on a regular daily basis over long periods of time may be harmful to lung function. For warnings and a discussion of the available safety data, see Steve’s article on Using Colloidal Silver With a Nebulizer at www.TheSilverEdge.com/nebulize-colloidal-silver.shtml
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
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