2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 170 - How should we respond to such a time as this?

Things are bad in our world. We don’t think anyone would disagree with that assessment. Our skies, along with our crops and water are being poisoned every day. People continue to die at rates that defying actuarial data and with causes that are unexplainable, with accelerated progression and yet we dare not utter the word “vaccine” or even imply such a reason.

This nation’s borders are wide open ushing in millions of illegal immigrants that include terrorists, human traffickers, drug smugglers and every vile criminal from counties around the world. In this country alone since the border has been non-existent over 86,000 immigrant children have gone missing.

The American dream of home ownership is nothing more than a pipe dream for our younger generations because of sky high prices and unaffordable interest rates. Even if one is fortunate enough to have a home, inflation has made paying the bills and putting food on the table almost impossible. And that leads to some of the highest credit card debt we have ever seen.

Our government, if not doing all this on purpose, seems impotent to be able to “right the ship”. The Federal Reserve and all central banks around the world continue to pump out funny money that only exacerbates all these problems. We, the people of the United States are now owners of 35,000,000,000 (That’s 35 trillion) in debt. A debt that a hundred generations could never pay.

So, with all of this going on, perhaps the questions we should be asking are, “What is the answer to these problems?”, “What should we be ding about all this?”, and perhaps most importantly, “What does God want us to do?” We will be examining all of this in light of “How should we respond to a time such as this?”