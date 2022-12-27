Car Insurers May Soon be Raising Rates for Unvaccinated Drivers

"Researchers think that people who refuse to follow public health guidance are more likely to ignore basic road rules."





"The study even suggests insurance companies could make changes to their policies based on vaccination data."





Source: https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1607365994925936641?s=20









