Prophetess Delora O'Brien Sharing REVIVAL in the LAND and REFORMATION at HAND. MUST WATCH!
Published Thursday

Meri interviews Prophetess Delora O'Brien about the REFORMATION and REVIVAL which is being BIRTHED in the world NOW. Delora used to WORK with Prophet Kim Clement in HOLLYWOOD and has many stories of prophetic words that have come to pass. PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE THIS LIVE EVENT TODAY.


kimclementmericrouleynowisthetimepodcastmericrouleyministriesdeloraobrienthegatheringrevivalreformation

