ActInf Livestream #013.1: "Cybernetic Big Five Theory with the Free Energy Principle..."
Active Inference Institute
Published 21 hours ago

Participatory group discussion on "Integrating Cybernetic Big Five Theory withthe Free Energy Principle: A new strategy for modeling personalities as

complex systems", Safron & DeYoung 2020: https://psyarxiv.com/653wp/ Active

https://activeinference.org/

https://twitter.com/InferenceActive

https://discord.gg/8VNKNp4jtx

https://coda.io/@active-inference-ins...



Keywords
evolutioncommunicationreductionismactiveinferenceactinf

