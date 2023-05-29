ActInf Livestream #013.1: "Cybernetic Big Five Theory with the Free Energy Principle..."

Participatory group discussion on "Integrating Cybernetic Big Five Theory withthe Free Energy Principle: A new strategy for modeling personalities as
complex systems", Safron & DeYoung 2020: https://psyarxiv.com/653wp/ Active
Inference Institute information: Website: https://activeinference.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/InferenceActive Discord:
https://discord.gg/8VNKNp4jtx YouTube: / activeinference Active Inference
Livestreams: https://coda.io/@active-inference-ins...
CSID: 7c0eed22e2f758cc
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.