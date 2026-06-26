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Marta Havryshko: Ukraine, Russia, Nazis, BlackRock, & Palantir...We're F*cked!
Geopolitics & Empire
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Dr. Marta Havryshko, a Ukrainian historian and activist, discusses the complex internal and geopolitical realities of the Russia-Ukraine war. Havryshko highlights the controversial glorification of Nazi collaborators in modern Ukraine and the subsequent suppression of academic research that challenges these nationalist narratives. She critiques the Western media for ignoring human rights violations, such as the brutal forced conscription of Ukrainian men and the influence of far-right battalions. The conversation further explores how global corporate interests and Western political elites utilize Ukraine as a proxy to strategically weaken Russia. Ultimately, she warns that the dehumanization of dissenting voices and the escalation of military rhetoric risk a broader, more catastrophic global conflict.


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About Marta Havryshko

Marta Havryshko is a U.S.-based author and researcher focused on Ukrainian nationalism, the far right, and the Russo-Ukrainian War. Havryshko holds a PhD in History from the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv in Ukraine.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiahistoryww3nazisputinwwiiukraineeugermanynatorussiansnuclear warmoscowpalantirwwiiikievzelenskyproxy warblackrockbanderamerz
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