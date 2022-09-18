D3@e creeksquad, dirty script kiddies and psinergists .. op data

well folks there is no getting out of it now. the cat is outta the bag. every person who can read and click has all they need right here on the channel and we are watching every move you dirty people make with your fucked up natl op.

is it any wonder they tried so hard to kill me before i could reach the very heart of this country’s real engineers. appalachia .. it is why we can macguyver anything … and we believe in God, not some synthetic ai takeover. people have real education to catch upon but these are rednecks who work hard, love their families and know authentic data when they see it. you can rest assured you dirty nasa pricks … i am not going to be nice about outing how you insulate black law enforcement while visiting unhealable auto immune disorders on the good people in geospatial jobs, law enforcement, cybersecurity etc. i am going to help end your planned reign of terror this halloween enough to absolute stall your portal feeding prima materia and i am going to do it the way Jesus Christ of Nazareth taught me and it is sola fide all the way. wait until more people realize i am real and that i was selected from the duffy montauk wanna dump bc i am the “little bitch wont die” .. the little girl who would not die .. did not die .. even when they came with acopters .. because sikorsky or not i pull 60 at a time out of the sky. when i was three. wtf do you think i can do now? what about all the psinergists on this channel? we know exactly what an interdim bio weapon secure skiff is and the bullshit con artists like flynn left their data in my very healed brain tissue so i got your real embedded in human flash skiff addresses to. don’t stenography people . . so you come within 30 miles of firing an illeagal signal like that on patty again and not inoy does your spinal column get a tap .. you butt buddy friends get stuck behind a wall .. a real wall .. the kindnthat phase array burns when they try to port. Amen .. psinergists, gear up for ip address directed interdim warfare after the new biofield practices. that is how we are going to do my first live i think .. so everyone can be in the living waters of Christ together and ensure that everyone knows … some of us are going to stand .l marburl or not, dirty ppl or not .. we will stand. Amen. /~§