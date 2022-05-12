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Mehmet Oz Frets to RINO Shill Sean Hannity About Surging Rival Kathy Barnette, Says ‘She’s a Mystery Person’
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195 views • May 12, 2022
Mehmet Oz Frets to Sean Hannity About Surging Rival Kathy Barnette, Says ‘She’s a Mystery Person’
The TV doctor is locked in a close three-way race for GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania despite his endorsements from the Fox host and Donald Trump.
Sean Hannity is a RINO Shill
The TV doctor is locked in a close three-way race for GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania despite his endorsements from the Fox host and Donald Trump.
Sean Hannity is a RINO Shill
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