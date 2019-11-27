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USA dead Soldiers ashes sent to Land-Fill
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18 views • November 27, 2019
USA dead Soldiers become Land-Fill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUiPzE1LGRw
Report Raises New Concerns About Air Force's Disposal of Remains
PBS NewsHour Published on Dec 8, 2011
The Washington Post reported Thursday that incinerated partial remains of 274 troops had been taken from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and disposed of in a landfill in Virginia. Jeffrey Brown discusses the new concerns with The Post's Craig Whitlock, who broke the story.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUiPzE1LGRw
Report Raises New Concerns About Air Force's Disposal of Remains
PBS NewsHour Published on Dec 8, 2011
The Washington Post reported Thursday that incinerated partial remains of 274 troops had been taken from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and disposed of in a landfill in Virginia. Jeffrey Brown discusses the new concerns with The Post's Craig Whitlock, who broke the story.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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