IN THE NEWS w/ Geoffrey Grider of ‪@NowTheEndBeginsMinistries‬ -NOV 18 2025

Joining us in the studio today is Geoffrey Grider of @NowTheEndBeginsMinistries . In this episode, we engage in a profound discussion about various pressing issues, including the economy, war, and the future. We delve into the Christian perspective on Donald Trump and explore whether the roles were reversed, we would advocate for his removal. Sit back and prepare for an insightful and thought-provoking conversation on the current events shaping our world.
