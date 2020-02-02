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CAUGHT ON TAPE (again) The Dome - The Firmament
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1026 views • February 02, 2020
More video evidence of an existing structure above earth. If you haven’t seen my other video of them trying to breech the dome in the 50’s with nuclear weapons, it’s a must see!
So we have video, our senses, history, and scripture all telling us the truth and people still think we live on a ball shooting through space at nearly the speed of light. Stay asleep to experience the American “dream”.
So we have video, our senses, history, and scripture all telling us the truth and people still think we live on a ball shooting through space at nearly the speed of light. Stay asleep to experience the American “dream”.
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