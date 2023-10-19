Did Rashida Tlaib lead an 'INSURRECTION' on Capitol grounds

Glenn Beck





Oct 19, 2023





For the second time in recent history, a mob of protesters stormed a building on Capitol Hill and disrupted official proceedings. But Glenn doubts anything will be done in response to this "insurrection" because it can't be blamed on Donald Trump. This time, it was pro-Palestinian protesters, including a Jewish group, fueled by Democratic politicians including Rep. Rashida Tlaib. But this is just one of many recent protests in support of Palestinians and Hamas over Israel. Others on college campuses have called for Palestinian revolution "from the river to the sea." Glenn reviews the latest news and asks, are university campuses breeding antisemitism?





