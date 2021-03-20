Joe Biden falls up stairs, Kamala must be smiling on the inside, he talks about small July 4th BBQ's

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President Joe Biden stumbled multiple times then fell to his knees as he climbed the steps of Air Force One on Friday in the latest of a string of incidents which raise concerns over his health.



Biden, 78, was boarding the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews just before noon for a flight to Atlanta when he stumbled. He gripped on to the railing, steadied himself and kept going but lost his footing a second time and then a third.



On the third trip, he fell to his knees. He got back up then carried on up the stairs before giving a salute at the top then disappearing into the aircraft.



Once on the plane, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that he was '100 percent fine' and was preparing for his trip in Atlanta.



The fall was not reported on immediately by reporters who were at the base or on Air Force One.



The delay in reporting and coverage of it prompted Republicans including Donald Trump Jr. to say it was another example of the mainstream media giving Biden the soft treatment after hammering President Trump for four years.



The fall is also the latest in a string of incidents which raise concern over the President's health and comes a day after he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'President Harris'.



Earlier this week, Biden also engaged in a bitter stand-off with Russian President Vladimir Putin which ended with Putin wishing him 'good health' and withdrawing an envoy to the US which puts the relationship between the two countries in perilous territory.