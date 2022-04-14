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What Would Jesus Do Today? What Would Rush Say Today?
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48 views • April 14, 2022
In this edition of the Ledger Report – Post-Constitutional America, Graham Ledger details how if you are a patriot and still living in a deep Blue state, like California, then you are aiding and abetting Satan. If you leave, then you will choke-off the beast. For those of us living in freedom in Red states, now is the time to prepare for the worst… Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report – Post-Constitutional America by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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