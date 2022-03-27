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#2 Horrible Rape and Abuse Story of George B. Tonks By John DuPont, Les Wexner, CIA, SDNY, FBI and MORE
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206 views • March 27, 2022
More of an Earth Shattering story narrated by Maria Farmer implicating the most powerful people in America and indeed the WORLD in child sex trafficking, grooming and pedophilia on a level and scope you have NEVER HEARD BEFORE! This is bigger than pizzagate, russiagate and obamagate COMBINED.
https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBTonks
https://twitter.com/GeorgeBTonks
https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBTonks
https://twitter.com/GeorgeBTonks
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