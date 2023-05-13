Missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces, on an Industrial Facility was Hit in Khmelnitsky.

According to local authorities, as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces, an industrial facility with Ammo Depot was hit in Khmelnitsky.
Train traffic is limited.
After the impact, a series of explosions thundered at the facility.
