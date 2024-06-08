17-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS

REST IN PEACE Aubrynn Shay Grundy. "Aubrynn Shay Grundy, age 17 of Redford, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 surrounded by her close family members. Aubrynn was born October 13, 2004 in Superior Township, Mi, to her parents, Shanna Pelton and Anthony Grundy. Aubrynn is also survived by her stepdad Adam Carrol, her brothers Mark and Finn, and sister, Sophia, her grandparents Mark and Teri Pelton, Mike Grundy, Paula Aiello-Grundy, and Barbara Comstock-Grundy. Aubrynn will also be missed by her one uncle, four aunts and eleven cousins.





Aubrynn’s passing was sudden, tragic and unexpected leaving all her family and friends with overwhelming sadness. Her passing left a giant hole in our family and in our hearts. Since Aubrynn was born, she has always been so sweet and quiet. Aubrynn would always go out of her way to help anyone in need in whatever way she possibly could. Aubrynn always had a really big heart and would always put others’ needs before her own.





Besides Aubrynn’s passion for helping others, she also had a passion for music which she shared closely with several friends and family members. Aubrynn also loved art whether it be drawing or painting. She was just so talented when it came to either drawing or painting or just being creative in general.





Aubrynn also loved going places with her family and friends - like a trip to the zoo with her mom, Adam, Mark, Sophia, and Finn. Or if it was a long walk/bike ride or trip to the park or mall with dad and Sophia. Aubrynn also enjoyed going on Bigby runs that ended up at Target or Five Below with Nana and Sophia - only for her to come home and play games with dad and papa.





Aubrynn was so special and is so loved by everyone that knew her and she will be missed terribly by all her family and friends.





Aubrynn, your big heart, sweet and calm demeanor and wonderful sense of humor will live on in the stories that we tell about you. We love you so much. Until we meet again ❤️





Friends may gather at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth, Michigan on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Thursday, August 18 from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M."

