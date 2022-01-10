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CDC & FDA : Το τεστ PCR δεν διαγιγνώσκει τον υποτιθέμενο ιό SARS-COV2- Ποτέ δεν απομόνωσαν τον ιό
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31 views • January 10, 2022
ΔΕΣ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ ΤΑ BINTEO:
Δρ. Kevin CORBETT | Ο ιός δεν έχει απομονωθεί ποτέ| Tο τεστ PCR βασίζεται σε μοντέλο ιού υπολογιστή
https://rumble.com/vpjrwp-.-kevin-corbett-t-pcr-.html
ΠΟΛΥ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΟ !!! Δρ Rochagné KILIAN: "Τα επίπεδα D-DIMER είναι πολύ υψηλά μετά τον εμβολιασμό"
https://rumble.com/voohnp--rochagn-kilian-d-dimer-.html
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ΠΗΓΕΣ : https://videos.files.wordpress.com/W5dzCqeg/the-pcr-test-was-based-on-a-computer-model-and-lost-its-eua_mp4_std.mp4
https://rumble.com/vs7eut-cdc-and-fda-pcr-sars-cov2-.html
Δρ. Kevin CORBETT | Ο ιός δεν έχει απομονωθεί ποτέ| Tο τεστ PCR βασίζεται σε μοντέλο ιού υπολογιστή
https://rumble.com/vpjrwp-.-kevin-corbett-t-pcr-.html
ΠΟΛΥ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΟ !!! Δρ Rochagné KILIAN: "Τα επίπεδα D-DIMER είναι πολύ υψηλά μετά τον εμβολιασμό"
https://rumble.com/voohnp--rochagn-kilian-d-dimer-.html
----------
ΠΗΓΕΣ : https://videos.files.wordpress.com/W5dzCqeg/the-pcr-test-was-based-on-a-computer-model-and-lost-its-eua_mp4_std.mp4
https://rumble.com/vs7eut-cdc-and-fda-pcr-sars-cov2-.html
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