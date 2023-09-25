Create New Account
Doctor Buttar was KILLED for exposing 5G VAXX Binary weapon
Doctor Buttar was killed for exposing 5G tecnology and Covid19 vaccine binary weapon

Hydrogel 16Ghz 18Ghz payload release

