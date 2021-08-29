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The Nancy Pelosi witch hunt Pray for these people Pastor Greg Locke and family🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
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92 views • August 29, 2021
https://youtu.be/dc-85yoeK2E
YouTube (https://youtu.be/dc-85yoeK2E)
You Need to Get Out!
Matthew 14:22-36
The Nancy Pelosi witch hunt is expanding and has turned into a fishing expedition through which the Committee can continue their intimidation campaign while collecting data on others they can label as “domestic terrorists.”
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1430566837062938625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1430566837062938625%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnoqreport.com%2F2021%2F08%2F25%2Flist-released-of-pelosis-jan-6-witch-hunt-targets%2F
YouTube (https://youtu.be/dc-85yoeK2E)
You Need to Get Out!
Matthew 14:22-36
The Nancy Pelosi witch hunt is expanding and has turned into a fishing expedition through which the Committee can continue their intimidation campaign while collecting data on others they can label as “domestic terrorists.”
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1430566837062938625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1430566837062938625%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnoqreport.com%2F2021%2F08%2F25%2Flist-released-of-pelosis-jan-6-witch-hunt-targets%2F
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