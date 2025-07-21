BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Hidden Meanings of Words: Weaponized Language and Word Magic
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
42 views • 1 day ago

::::Language is the original form of sorcery, and every word you speak is embedded with ancient codes, occult meanings, and spiritual traps. Why do you think it's called spelling? Government = Govern (control) + Ment (mind) → Mind control Broadcast = To scatter (originally seeds) → Now ideas & propaganda Job = From Hebrew Iyov → Persecuted Entertainment = Enter + Tain (contain) + Ment (mind) → Mental capture They’re not communicating. They’re programming. The world is run by legalese, contract spells, and vibrational sorcery. Decode it, or be ruled by it. Words build worlds. Who’s been building yours? BLESS = B LESS When you say "bless you" you're saying "be less". Instead, when someone sneezes, I just tell them "May The Creator show you Mercy but in original Arabic Qur'an language it is not the same as the arabic a lot of Arabs speak."

