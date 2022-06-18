Women Who Were Vaccinated When Breastfeeding Would Suffer From Milk Drying Up

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https://gnews.org/post/p6qz99df
06/10/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf：A common side effect of women being vaccinated when they were breastfeeding, or before breastfeeding was that their milk would dry up for three or four days. The breastfeeding in 2021 to 2022 when all these women were vaccinated, dropped from 34% of moms to 14%