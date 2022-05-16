Gordon Chang: We Are Going To Feel Inflation Fueled by Chinese Sweeping Lockdowns Very Soon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
05/13/2022 Gordon Chang in Fox News: People in Beijing don’t believe these stories because they had panic buying of food yesterday. We are going to feel that all of these lockdowns and the container ports being shut down fairly soon. Inflation is going to be fueled by these Chinese actions.