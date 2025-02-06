Perspective on Trump's Tax Proposal

Trump is stirring the pot with a radical idea: ditch the federal personal income tax and replace it with tariffs. His pitch? "We've been taxing Americans for the benefit of foreigners. It's time to tax foreigners for the benefit of Americans." But is this a game-changer or a risky move?

Tax experts and even some former IRS insiders are weighing in, calling it a "breath of fresh air" and a chance to unravel decades of what they see as systemic issues.





Watch the latest interview where we dive deep into the implications and what it means for you.









#DonaldTrump #TaxReform #EconomicPolicy #Tariffs #USATaxSystem #PoliticalDebate #IRS #EconomicImpact #TaxFreedom #ChangeTheGame





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport