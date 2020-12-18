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BREAKING: Nurse at CHI Memorial passes out after Covid Vaccine (2 minutes)
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497 views • December 18, 2020
WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News was Live.. Breaking today Dec 17 2020
Watch as this young woman health care worker from CHI Memorial passes out after her first Covid19 vaccine that she was so excited to get. She works in the Covid Unit and her whole team is excited to get the jab.
They tell us it is safe right? Hope she is ok. Hope she is ok long term.
Watch as this young woman health care worker from CHI Memorial passes out after her first Covid19 vaccine that she was so excited to get. She works in the Covid Unit and her whole team is excited to get the jab.
They tell us it is safe right? Hope she is ok. Hope she is ok long term.
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