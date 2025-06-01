US Lawmaker Accuses Congresswoman Of Violating Sunday Rest During 10 Commandments Bill Debate. SDA

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Lawmaker Accuses Congresswoman Of Violating Sunday Rest During 10 Commandments Bill Debate.
Texas GOP Rep Accused of Breaking Commandment With Ten Commandments Vote. Arow broke out in the Texas legislature on Saturday when one politician accused another of religious hypocrisy over a plan to compel schools to display a poster of the Ten Commandments in classrooms.


Ahead of the final vote on Sunday, former teacher James Talarico, a Democratic state representative, pointed out that the bill's sponsor, Candy Noble, a Republican, had actually broken a commandment by compelling the House to work on the Sabbath.


"Do you think that members of the legislature should focus more on trying to follow the Ten Commandments rather than telling others to follow them?" he quipped in the Texas House.


The issue of religion in schools has long been a contentious subject.


As a deeply conservative state, Texas lawmakers have often attempted to embed Christian teachings into the educational system. In November last year, Texas approved a new curriculum that allows elementary schools to incorporate Bible teachings into some other subjects' lessons.


