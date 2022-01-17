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UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE CRUSHED THIS INTERVIEW
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118 views • January 17, 2022
UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE CRUSHED THIS INTERVIEW
Mirror source: TruthVideos1984
bitchute
"Ever since I came out, it's almost impossible now to get monoclonal antibodies. They're making it so you can"t get them. Medicine that absolutely works, they're keeping from us."
Total straight shooter.
"Are you a doctor?"
The douchebag asked.
Download the video:
http://short.katflys.com/d/Ajfs
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Mirror source: TruthVideos1984
bitchute
"Ever since I came out, it's almost impossible now to get monoclonal antibodies. They're making it so you can"t get them. Medicine that absolutely works, they're keeping from us."
Total straight shooter.
"Are you a doctor?"
The douchebag asked.
Download the video:
http://short.katflys.com/d/Ajfs
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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